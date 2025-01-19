CGN Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 4,636.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2,324.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 81.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.45.

Shares of BRKR opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Bruker had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $864.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien purchased 100,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.14 per share, with a total value of $5,014,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,439,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,359,688.82. This represents a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

