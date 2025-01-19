CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 20,336 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 270.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $112,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

