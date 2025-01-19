Challenger Energy Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in December

Challenger Energy Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BSHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.2 days.

Challenger Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of BSHPF stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Challenger Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

Challenger Energy Group Company Profile

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the development, production, appraisal, and exploration of oil and gas properties. Its property portfolio consists of four producing fields in Trinidad and Tobago; a 100% working interest in AREA OFF-1 block and operates 14,557 square kilometers in Uruguay; 100% interest in four exploration licenses in the Bahamas; and a 100% interest in Weg naar Zee Project located in Suriname.

