Challenger Energy Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in December

Challenger Energy Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BSHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.2 days.
Challenger Energy Group Stock Performance
Shares of BSHPF stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Challenger Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.
Challenger Energy Group Company Profile
