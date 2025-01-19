Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Short Interest Down 10.1% in December

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,100 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 437,500 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 351,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Chanson International Stock Performance

Chanson International stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. 1,078,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,145. Chanson International has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26.

Get Chanson International alerts:

About Chanson International

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

Receive News & Ratings for Chanson International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chanson International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.