China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,281,400 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 4,420,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26,407.0 days.

China Resources Gas Group Price Performance

CRGGF stock remained flat at $4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. China Resources Gas Group has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

Get China Resources Gas Group alerts:

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.