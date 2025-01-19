China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,281,400 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 4,420,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26,407.0 days.
China Resources Gas Group Price Performance
CRGGF stock remained flat at $4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. China Resources Gas Group has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.60.
China Resources Gas Group Company Profile
