CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CHS Stock Up 0.4 %

CHS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. 30,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,168. CHS has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

