Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Position Decreased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,272,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,733,000 after buying an additional 5,579,313 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,144 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 85.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,043,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,933,000 after purchasing an additional 942,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,897,000 after purchasing an additional 894,322 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $47.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average is $42.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,962,330 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

