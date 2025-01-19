City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Down 13.8% in December

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,600 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 274,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 265,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

City Office REIT Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 197,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,967. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City Office REIT

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is -95.24%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 237.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 43,562 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in City Office REIT by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 205,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 38,285 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 24,109 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

