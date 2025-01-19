Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,167,400 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 989,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 686.7 days.
Clariant Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CLZNF remained flat at $11.55 during midday trading on Friday. Clariant has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44.
About Clariant
