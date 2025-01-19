Clarius Group LLC Buys 36,545 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 253.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,545 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.99 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

