Clarius Group LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 527,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,734,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 price target (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $592.64 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $362.14 and a one year high of $597.68. The company has a market cap of $211.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.28, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.77.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,314,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,990. The trade was a 26.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,095,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,595. This trade represents a 88.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,190 shares of company stock valued at $25,012,927 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

