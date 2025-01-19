Client First Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Client First Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Client First Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Client First Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.67 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.65.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

