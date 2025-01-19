Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% in the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. This represents a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $88.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $79.69 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.31%.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

