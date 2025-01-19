Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Announces CEO Transition and Corporate Transformation InitiativesOn January 13, 2025, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) revealed significant changes in its executive leadership and operationa

)*
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Comtech Telecommunications’s 8K filing here.
About Comtech Telecommunications
Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company’s Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.
