Corcel (LON:CRCL) Shares Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Approximately 21,435,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 9,747,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Corcel Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.14. The company has a market cap of £5.17 million, a PE ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Corcel Company Profile

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

