Corcel (LON:CRCL) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Approximately 21,435,980 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 9,747,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The company has a market cap of £5.17 million, a PE ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 0.90.
Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.
