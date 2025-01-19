Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Holdings Boosted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Corning were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Corning by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Corning by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 2,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $49.83 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $51.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,213. This represents a 42.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $435,722.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.77.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

