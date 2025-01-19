Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Raised by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,540 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,202,000. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $250,000. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 target price (up from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,013.59.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.68, for a total transaction of $1,266,866.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,400 shares in the company, valued at $24,514,232. This trade represents a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $943.19 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $675.96 and a twelve month high of $1,008.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $418.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $949.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $901.17.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

