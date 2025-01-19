Craig Douglas Hopkins Purchases 10,000 Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) CEO Craig Douglas Hopkins bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $16,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,150. This trade represents a 7.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barnwell Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Barnwell Industries stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.02. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.55% of Barnwell Industries worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

