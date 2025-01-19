CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 122,936 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in CRH were worth $51,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 72.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in CRH by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.75.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.52. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $68.15 and a 1 year high of $104.23.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

