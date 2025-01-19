Critical Survey: Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) versus Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE)

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) and Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cedar Fair and Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Fair 0.99% 113.05% 2.41% Allied Gaming & Entertainment -114.68% -7.13% -5.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.7% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Fair 1 1 12 0 2.79 Allied Gaming & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cedar Fair and Allied Gaming & Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cedar Fair presently has a consensus price target of $56.21, suggesting a potential upside of 27.01%. Given Cedar Fair’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than Allied Gaming & Entertainment.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cedar Fair and Allied Gaming & Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Fair $1.82 billion 2.44 $124.56 million ($0.64) -69.16 Allied Gaming & Entertainment $7.66 million 5.18 -$3.60 million ($0.27) -3.33

Cedar Fair has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Gaming & Entertainment. Cedar Fair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allied Gaming & Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cedar Fair has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cedar Fair beats Allied Gaming & Entertainment on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan's Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point's Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. Cedar Fair, L.P. was founded in 1983 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

