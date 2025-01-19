Critical Survey: South Bow (SOBO) vs. Its Peers

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) is one of 9,364 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare South Bow to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares South Bow and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get South Bow alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Bow N/A N/A N/A South Bow Competitors -1,169.23% -15.43% -3.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares South Bow and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio South Bow N/A N/A N/A South Bow Competitors $7.43 billion $245.83 million -62.43

Dividends

South Bow’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than South Bow.

South Bow pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. As a group, “” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 112.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for South Bow and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Bow 2 4 1 2 2.33 South Bow Competitors 4121 23115 28926 686 2.46

South Bow currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.70%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 614.05%. Given South Bow’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe South Bow has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.6% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

South Bow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.