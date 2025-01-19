Cruz Cobalt (CVE:CUZ) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cruz Cobalt Corp (CVE:CUZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.04. Cruz Cobalt shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 87,000 shares changing hands.

Cruz Cobalt Trading Up 25.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05.

Cruz Cobalt Company Profile

Cruz Cobalt Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for cobalt and lithium properties. It holds interests in nine cobalt projects located in North America, including five in Ontario, two in British Columbia, one in Idaho, and one in Montana.

