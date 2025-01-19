Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 177.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Cummins by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $294.00 to $408.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 162 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.04, for a total transaction of $57,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,503.12. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,489 shares of company stock worth $2,357,531. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $365.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.33 and a 200-day moving average of $327.38. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.52 and a fifty-two week high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.97. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

