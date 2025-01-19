Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cumulus Media Stock Down 3.4 %

CMLS stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.05 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cumulus Media stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media Inc. ( NASDAQ:CMLS Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.11% of Cumulus Media at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

