Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,765,700 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 7,246,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,464,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Curaleaf Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of CURLF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.51. 597,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,758. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CURLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Curaleaf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Cormark cut Curaleaf from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

