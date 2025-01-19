Delta Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Delta Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,189,000 after acquiring an additional 986,812 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Mosaic by 40.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,279,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,817,000 after purchasing an additional 947,500 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 32.1% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,751,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,687,000 after purchasing an additional 668,347 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 15.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,691,000 after purchasing an additional 435,598 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,939,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,717,000 after buying an additional 359,760 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. CIBC assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Shares of MOS opened at $27.14 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

