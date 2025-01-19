Delta Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Ndwm LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 241.9% in the third quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 393.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 52,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 45.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 36,379 shares during the period.

Shares of EQL stock opened at $128.86 on Friday. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $107.20 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.62. The stock has a market cap of $373.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.83.

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

