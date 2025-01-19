Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.4% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $113.99 and a 1-year high of $154.71.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

