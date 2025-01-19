Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.9 days. Currently, 31.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 112,400.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 52.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNTH stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 156,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,749. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $592 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 1,250.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

