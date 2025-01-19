Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTHGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.9 days. Currently, 31.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 112,400.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 52.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %

DNTH stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 156,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,749. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $592 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTHGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 1,250.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

