DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) is Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,429 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 8,457 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for about 3.6% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $32,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,259,133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $473,945,000 after purchasing an additional 27,155 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,820 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $373,327,000 after purchasing an additional 57,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,782 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $217,169,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,346 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $167,683,000 after buying an additional 102,609 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,045 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $117,103,000 after buying an additional 156,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total transaction of $1,697,956.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,808,355.35. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,017,844. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.10.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $228.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.66 and a 200-day moving average of $213.54. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $141.02 and a one year high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.45%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

