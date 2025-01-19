DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

DS Smith Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of DS Smith stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $7.17. 250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. DS Smith has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get DS Smith alerts:

DS Smith Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $6.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised shares of DS Smith from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

View Our Latest Report on DITHF

About DS Smith

(Get Free Report)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.