DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.
DS Smith Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of DS Smith stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $7.17. 250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. DS Smith has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
DS Smith Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $6.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on DITHF
About DS Smith
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DS Smith
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.