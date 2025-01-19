Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dye & Durham

Insider Transactions at Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Dye & Durham news, Director Eric Shahinian bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$213,433.29. Also, insider Plantro Ltd. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total transaction of C$19,150,000.00. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DND stock opened at C$15.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.09. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of C$10.92 and a 1 year high of C$22.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.94.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. The company had revenue of C$119.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dye & Durham will post 0.1121051 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.73%.

About Dye & Durham

(Get Free Report

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.