Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $87.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Edison International from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Edison International has a twelve month low of $55.27 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.13. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 97.07%.

In other Edison International news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $2,127,657.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in Edison International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 29,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 125.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

