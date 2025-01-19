Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Down 13.7% in December

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,300 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 1,981,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.1 days.

Emera Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of EMRAF stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $37.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,367. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96. Emera has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $40.00.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

