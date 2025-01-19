Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$51.16 and traded as high as C$54.35. Emera shares last traded at C$54.17, with a volume of 829,624 shares traded.

EMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emera from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. CIBC upgraded Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.84%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

