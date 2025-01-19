Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Update

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,826,500 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 1,674,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.9 days.
Endeavour Mining Stock Performance
Shares of EDVMF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.63. 31,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,051. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $25.37.
About Endeavour Mining
