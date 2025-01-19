Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2315 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, February 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Enel’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Enel Price Performance

Shares of ENLAY opened at $7.41 on Friday. Enel has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Enel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

