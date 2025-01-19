Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Update

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Euro Tech in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

Euro Tech Stock Down 3.9 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited ( NASDAQ:CLWT Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 312,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 4.05% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLWT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.34. 4,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,689. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $1.94.

About Euro Tech

(Get Free Report)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Further Reading

