Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Update

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Euro Tech in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLWT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech
Euro Tech Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of CLWT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.34. 4,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,689. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $1.94.
About Euro Tech
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Euro Tech
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.