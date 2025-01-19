Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Down 7.5% in December

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMYGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of Eutelsat Group stock remained flat at $0.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99. Eutelsat Group has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.28.

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

