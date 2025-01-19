Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Shares Up 7.9% – Should You Buy?

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 20,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 64,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Evercel Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.
About Evercel
Evercel, Inc, through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and related consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company provides multi-technology supply chain printing solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail distribution, food and beverages distribution, and pharmaceutical distribution.
