Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRFHF traded up $11.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,381.39. 2,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,257. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,389.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,267.38. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of $904.98 and a 12-month high of $1,464.00.

Fairfax Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

