Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Acquired by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

FDVV stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

