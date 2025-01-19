Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Purchased by Walker Financial Services Inc.

Walker Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF makes up about 1.0% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 90,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,864,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $48.96 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.26 and a 12-month high of $52.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

