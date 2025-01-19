Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives $45.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.92.

Several analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

FITB stock opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $327,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,720.71. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,701,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,096,000 after purchasing an additional 56,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

