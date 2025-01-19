Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 430.1% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $77.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $85.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

