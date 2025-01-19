Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,021.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 3.1% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 16.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The firm has a market cap of $103.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.