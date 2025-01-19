Financial Survey: SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) & BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:DSM)

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) and BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of SuRo Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SuRo Capital and BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $6.60 million 22.46 $5.07 million ($1.89) -3.35 BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund.

This is a summary of current recommendations for SuRo Capital and BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0 0.00

SuRo Capital presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.36%. Given SuRo Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund.

Volatility & Risk

SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SuRo Capital and BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital -801.00% -7.28% -5.10% BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SuRo Capital beats BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuRo Capital

(Get Free Report)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years. It was formerly known as Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. was formed on November 22, 1989 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.