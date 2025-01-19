First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ FCNCP traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,721. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $24.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens BancShares
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.