First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Bought by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 204.9% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,472,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,131,000 after buying an additional 989,192 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,798,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,602.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 206,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 505,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,258,000 after purchasing an additional 182,844 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.91 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.89.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.233 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.